SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Illinois Street, 3:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 5:14 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Mydland Road, 1:05 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Kingfisher Ave, 1:20 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 50 block Davis Tee, 2:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:58 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 300 block South Tschirgi Street, 2:46 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Vehicle vs. pedestrian, 300 block Broadway Street, 10:19 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 50 block Golf Course Road, 2:44 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:05 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Tree limb on a power line, Grandview Lane, 8:39 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Elk Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Industrial Drive, 8:09 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:15 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, South Main Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Trespass warning, East Ridge Road, 12:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Greystone Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 4:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Family dispute, Huntington Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Canby Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 2:22 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 5:20 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Gladstone Street, 5:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Taylor Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Alger Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Grinnell Plaza, 3:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, Edwards Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 4:52 p.m. Officers responded to a business for a report of an employee who was fired earlier and had returned with a firearm. No threats were reported and the ex-employee was trespassed from the business.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Eighth Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Simple assault, Eighth Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Harassment, West 14th Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Park Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Broadway Street, 10:19 p.m. Audie Marsh, age 23, of Guernsey, was arrested for DUI after being involved in a vehicle vs. bicycle accident.
• Court/violation, Mydland Road, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Sixth Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 a.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 7:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:31 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Exeter Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 9:53 a.m.
• Found property, Victoria Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Carrington Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Alger Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 3:14 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Marion Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Linden Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Skateboarding, Hill Pond Drive, 7:04 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Mydland Road, 7:09 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Park Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Burglar alarm, Red Poll Lane, Story, 4:23 a.m.
• Assist agency, Buffalo Creek Road, mile marker 17, Clearmont, 8:07 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Water Street, Clearmont, 8:29 a.m.
• Drug other, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 1:25 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Logging Road, Story, 5:08 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Forest Service Road 314, Johnson County, 8:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Suicidal subject, Highway 14 eastbound, 12:15 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• DUI, Red Grade Road, mile marker 5.5, 5:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 8:58 p.m.
• Fraud, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 9:47 a.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:56 a.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:44 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 31, 5:39 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue and Fleming Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Drug other, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:27 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Wyarno Road, 11:48 a.m.
• Child abuse, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Marion Street, 5:31 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 6:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 6:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Cox Valley Road, 7:52 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 8:16 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Cody W. Abler, 32, no address reported, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles F. Albin, 24, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, interference with a firefighter, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jade E. Stanley, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Emily M. Alley, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trevor Draper, 34, Denver, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy W. Geiss, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Holli L. Ingalls, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Curtis S. Malone, 56, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Audie L. Marsh, 23, Guernsey, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alexander L. Williams, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Erik W. Bale, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mike J. Widick Senior, 48, Sheridan, DUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56