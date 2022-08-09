SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke detector check, 500-block Falcon Ridge Court, 8:49 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, South Sheridan Avenue and East Montana Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500-block Avoca Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• RMA assist, 3600-block North Main Street, 8:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Fifth Street, 5:41 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Weed violation, Brookie Path, 8 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Avoca Place, 9:26 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Fleming Boulevard, 9:33 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Edgewood Drive, 9:36 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Accident with minor injuries, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Park Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Animal found, Dayton Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Sumner Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Agency assist, Wyoming Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Found property, Dana Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Brooks Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Grinnell Plaza, 3:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Found property, Avoca Place, 3:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Lincoln Drive, 4:05 p.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 4:51 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Paintbrush Drive, 6:15 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 6:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 7:05 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Ninth Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Weapons display, Victoria Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Big Horn Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
• Harassment, Wyoming Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Traffic complaint, Wyarno Road, 9:02 a.m.
• Medical, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:11 a.m.
• Agency assist, Fort Road, 12:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 12:43 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Whitetail Lane, 1:03 p.m.
• Found property, Little Goose Campground, 4:37 p.m.
• Domestic, Robin Lane, 7:25 p.m.
• Agency assist, Victoria Street, 9:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Gabriel Soto, 22, Hardin, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Larry Vaughn, 60, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6