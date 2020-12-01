SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:26 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 800 block Victoria Street, 11:03 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 800 block Burton Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Medical, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 2:19 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 5 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second West Parkway 8:11 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 12:03 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Bear Tooth Drive, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 1700 block Sheridan Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 12:44 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 1:11 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 3:41 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Burton Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Medical, Johnson Lane, 5:31 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:23 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 10:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:58 a.m.
• Medical, Slater Creek Lane, 6:56 a.m.
• Trauma, Valley View Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block Pima Drive, 11:31 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 14 westbound, mile maker 81, 7:40 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Bowman Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:25 p.m.
Monday
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:26 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:59 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West Fifth Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Colony Drive, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Harassment, West 15th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, Forest Service Road 293, Story, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:32 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 6:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Dante Alyson, 20, Sheridan, delivery of controlled substance to person under 18, taking controlled substance or alcohol into jail, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry T. Tapp, 78, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, 20, Sheridan, (x5) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 7