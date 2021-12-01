Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:10 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:31 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 9:44 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Joshua M. Ahrens II, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gabrilla J. Bower, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dylan G. Keim, 26, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott C. Ragsdale, 42, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brent D. Ritola, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

