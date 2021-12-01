SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:31 p.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 9:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Joshua M. Ahrens II, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gabrilla J. Bower, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan G. Keim, 26, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Scott C. Ragsdale, 42, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brent D. Ritola, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3