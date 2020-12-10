Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Damaged property, West 15th Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Records only, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:35 a.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, Sheridan, 3 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Fort Road, 5:14 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 westbound and Highway 345, Ranchester, 5:20 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 5:30 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• James E. Champagne, 27, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 30, Dayton, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

