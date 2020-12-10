SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Damaged property, West 15th Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Records only, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:35 a.m.
• Simple assault, Lane Lane, Sheridan, 3 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Fort Road, 5:14 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 westbound and Highway 345, Ranchester, 5:20 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 19, 5:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• James E. Champagne, 27, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Harrison B. Demontiney, 30, Dayton, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3