SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Medical assist, 100 block West Fifth Street, 1:25 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100 block Park View Court, 12:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Gladstone Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fifth Avenue East, 7:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Sixth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Records only, East Sixth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Records only, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Whitetail Lane, 9:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sagebrush Drive, 10:07 a.m.
• Dispute all other, East Second Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Accident, Park Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Domestic, Crook Street, 9 p.m.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, Fifth Street, 12 a.m.
• Death investigation, West Fifth Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Animal incident, Fourth Avenue East, 8:22 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Woodwind Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 9:04 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 12:19 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Warrant service, Champion Drive, 2:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Evidence disposal, West 12th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 3:21 p.m.
• Found property, West 10th Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Brooks Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 7:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 8:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Animal incident, Kruse Creek Road, 8:25 a.m.
• Theft cold, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 1336 Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 12:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 335 and Knode Road, 11:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Kalvin W. Hier, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 10