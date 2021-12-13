SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 400 block North Brooks Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 12:35 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Marion Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Police Department assist, Thorne Rider Park, 11:07 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:49 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Sibley Circle, 1:54 a.m.
• Structure fire, 1400 block Leopard Street, 10:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:50 a.m.
Sunday
• Structure fire, 1700 block Leopard Street, 10:52 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 7:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, Illinois Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, East Fifth Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Fraud, West Fourth Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Accident, North Thurmond Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 1:26 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:45 p.m
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 4:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Threats cold, Highland Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:54 p.m.
• Rape, East Sixth Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Accident, West 14th Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.
• DUI, Sibley Circle, 12:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Adair Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:58 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 9:35 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Illinois Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Fraud, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Snow removal, Lincoln Drive, 2:42 p.m.
• Careless driver, West 11th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 6:29 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 7:28 p.m.
• Open door, Sheridan area, 10:16 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 10:39 p.m.
Sunday
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:56 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Dee Drive, 8:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Carlin Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Structure fire, Leopard Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 12:55 p.m.
• Simple assault, Saberton Avenue, 1:20 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Sumner Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Harassment, West Eighth Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 11:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Brundage Lane, 10:17 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pioneer Road, 6:44 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 7:18 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Johnson Street, 9:41 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 1:04 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Brinton Road, 1:13 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, 1:26 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road and Bear Gulch Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Cattail Lane, 6:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 5:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dee Drive, 9:28 a.m.
• Structure fire, Leopard Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Lane, 11:43 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 32, 4:30 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Goose Road and Pierce Road, 5:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Shannon D. Bargar, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Randall R. Livingston, 56, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary M. Wells, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Keith J. Batla, 36, Mertzon, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John W. Loving, 72, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Matheus C. Rose, 20, Sheridan DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Lisa K. Colwell, 44, Sheridan, (x2) driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48