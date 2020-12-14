SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 4:24 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 300 block Gladstone Street, 6:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:48 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 7:18 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 300 block East Fifth Street, 12:55 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:16 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Pond View Court, 3:57 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 13th Street, 4:27 a.m
• Medical, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:23 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 300 block Gladstone Street, 6:01 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 6:30 a.m.
• Medical, 400 North Jefferson Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 16, 9:21 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block North Gould Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 37, 10:36 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, North Custer Street and East Fifth Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
• Medical, 3000 block Highway 335, 10:34 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 12:17 p.m.
• Casper transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 5:14 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block west Brundage Lane, 8:02 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:57 a.m.
• Domestic, Sumner Street, 2:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
• Warrant service, Val Vista Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Fraud, Demple Street, 11:27 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Loucks Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Burkitt Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Drugs possession, Lewis Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Burkitt Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 5:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:18 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Terra Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Warren Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 2 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 2:07 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Accident, Val Vista Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Animal incident, Champion Drive, 8:16 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:20 a.m.
• Snow removal, Lincoln Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Trespass warning, South Main Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 11:08 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 2:03 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Hillcrest Drive, 2:27 p.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Canby Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Burkitt Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sugar View Drive, 10:23 p.m.
• DUI, South Thurmond Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 11:22 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 3:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 4:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, Kyle Drive, 7:38 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Hillcrest Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Canby Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Domestic, West Works Street, 11:15 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Works Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Domestic, North Linden Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Animal found, East Works Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 5:36 p.m.
• Public intoxication, College Meadow Drive, 5:39 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 10:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 40, Banner, 3:58 p.m.
• Found property, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 1; North Mountain View, Parkman, 7:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Leopard Street, 8 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, Railway Street, Ranchester, 8:28 a.m.
• Agency assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 16, 9:20 a.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, Highway 87 and Maverick Road, 2 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Skylark Lane, Banner, 6:14 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Kyle Drive, 7:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 11:29 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trapper Road, Banner, 12:57 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 6, 10:51 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 11:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Kyle Lannom, 24, Rockmart, Georgia, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Margaret C. MacCarty, 79, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arianna L. Roth, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bethany R. Russell, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael D. Schutt, 58, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Justin S. Seidel, 25, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Leonard Shatek, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Michelle Craig, 35, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kendra R. Shaffer, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Raven A. Sloan-Clark, 24, Sheridan, Pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: Report not available at press time.
Number of releases for the weekend: Report not available at press time.
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: Report not available at press time.