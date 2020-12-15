SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Summit Court, 9:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Ninth Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East 14th Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:26 a.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Filthy premises, South Carlin Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Carlin Street, 12:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 1:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Scott Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Records only, East Grinnell Plaza, 2:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 3:59 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Rape cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Mental subject, Frackleton Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Rape, North Linden Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Medical, Lewis Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Loucks Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 8:16 a.m.
• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Jackson Avenue and Lewis Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 8:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 9