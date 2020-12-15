Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Summit Court, 9:17 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Ninth Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East 14th Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:26 a.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Filthy premises, South Carlin Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Carlin Street, 12:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 1:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Scott Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Records only, East Grinnell Plaza, 2:34 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 3:59 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Rape cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.

• Mental subject, Frackleton Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Rape, North Linden Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Loucks Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue and East Brundage Lane, 8:16 a.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 8:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Jackson Avenue and Lewis Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 8:44 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Monday

• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 1

Number of releases for Monday: 9

