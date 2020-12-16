SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 5:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Curfew violation, Custer Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Lost property, Big Horn Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Brundage Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Records only, Long Drive, 10:58 a.m.
• Death investigation, Townhouse Place, 12:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Warren Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Runaway, Hill Pond Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Willow Trail, 4:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.
• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Skateboarding, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Unlicensed driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
• Prowler, Big Horn Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Second Street, 11:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:10 a.m.
• Robbery, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Aaron L. Baros, 33, Thornton, Colorado, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mary A. Herden, 56, Ranchester, aggravated robbery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2