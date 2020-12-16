Sheriff's Office stock

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 5:40 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Curfew violation, Custer Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 7:29 a.m.

• Lost property, Big Horn Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Brundage Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Records only, Long Drive, 10:58 a.m.

• Death investigation, Townhouse Place, 12:04 p.m.

• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Warren Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 1:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Runaway, Hill Pond Drive, 4:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Willow Trail, 4:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Skateboarding, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Unlicensed driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:23 p.m.

• Prowler, Big Horn Avenue, 9:44 p.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Second Street, 11:14 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:10 a.m.

• Robbery, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:04 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Aaron L. Baros, 33, Thornton, Colorado, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mary A. Herden, 56, Ranchester, aggravated robbery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you