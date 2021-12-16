SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Burn pile, 2300 block Kittering Road, 2:41 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 2900 block West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 3:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Grass fire, Kittering Road, 2:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:02 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 9:12 a.m.
• Open door, East Sixth Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m
• Medical, Sugar View Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, Bannock Drive, 11:38 a.m.
• Accident, Exeter Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 1:51 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Delphi Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 10:42 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage lane, 1:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 7:10 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:28 a.m.
• Accident, South Main Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fort Road, 8:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Pine Lane, 10:49 a.m.
• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joshua R. Hando, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Wyle J. Ivie, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
• Brian M. Kelly, 49, Sheridan, interference with an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachary J. Montgomery, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2