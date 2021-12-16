Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Burn pile, 2300 block Kittering Road, 2:41 a.m.

• Cut gas line, 2900 block West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 3:47 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Grass fire, Kittering Road, 2:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:02 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Careless driver, Long Drive, 9:12 a.m.

• Open door, East Sixth Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 a.m

• Medical, Sugar View Drive, 11:05 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bannock Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Accident, Exeter Avenue, 11:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 1:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 3:36 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Delphi Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, West Brundage lane, 1:06 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 7:10 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:28 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Fort Road, 8:25 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Pine Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Found property, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Joshua R. Hando, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Wyle J. Ivie, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD

• Brian M. Kelly, 49, Sheridan, interference with an officer, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Zachary J. Montgomery, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you