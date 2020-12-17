SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Street, 1 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Kilbourne Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 8:25 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fairway Court, 9:24 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Family dispute, Pioneer Road, 11:15 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Domestic, North Heights Lane, 3:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Lewd acts, Mydland Road, 4:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Timberline Drive, 8:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Burkitt Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Terra Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Theft cold, Hillside Lane, 2:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Interstate 90, exit 20, 7:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Tiffany L. Fitzgerald, 39, Pompui Pillar, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Lee T. Jackson, 32, Sheridan, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, possession controlled substance/pill or capsule, parking violation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3