SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:09 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Street, 1 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Kilbourne Street, 5:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:45 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 8:25 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Fairway Court, 9:24 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Family dispute, Pioneer Road, 11:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Domestic, North Heights Lane, 3:48 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Lewd acts, Mydland Road, 4:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 4:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:47 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Timberline Drive, 8:14 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Burkitt Street, 8:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Terra Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:40 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Theft cold, Hillside Lane, 2:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 11th Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Warrant service, Interstate 90, exit 20, 7:08 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Tiffany L. Fitzgerald, 39, Pompui Pillar, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Lee T. Jackson, 32, Sheridan, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, possession controlled substance/pill or capsule, parking violation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 44

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

