SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 5:38 a.m. 

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:08 p.m. 

• RMA assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 3:43 p.m. 

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:07 p.m. 

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 4:11 a.m.

• Hit and run, Weeping Willow Court, 7:36 a.m.

• Accident, Griffith Avenue, 8:26 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Road hazard, East Ridge Road, 9:35 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 12:59 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Drug other, Delphi Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:33 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Threats cold, Long Drive, 8:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:46 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 a.m.

• Found property, Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:07 a.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:51 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 193, mile marker 106.1, Banner, 9:26 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Timothy J. O'Reilly, 69, Colstrip, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jack E. Vance Jr., 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Derek M. Wood, 36, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3

Number of releases for Thursday: 3

