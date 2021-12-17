SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 5:38 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:08 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Lewis Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 4:11 a.m.
• Hit and run, Weeping Willow Court, 7:36 a.m.
• Accident, Griffith Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Road hazard, East Ridge Road, 9:35 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 12:59 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Medical, Lewis Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Drug other, Delphi Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:33 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 8:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 a.m.
• Found property, Highway 335, Big Horn, 9:07 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:51 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 193, mile marker 106.1, Banner, 9:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Timothy J. O'Reilly, 69, Colstrip, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jack E. Vance Jr., 48, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Derek M. Wood, 36, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 3