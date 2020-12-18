SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 50 sunrise lane, 10:24 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 500 block Jackson Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 13 Lane Lane, 1:48 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 3:45 a.m.
• 911 hang up, East Second Street, 4:50 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, East 9th Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pond Drive, 10:25 a.m.
• Fraud, West Burkitt Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Warrant service, Spaulding Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Water Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Yonkee Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, De Smet Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Fifth Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, Jackson Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Fight, West Alger Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Burkitt Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, exit 14, Ranchester, 8:19 a.m.
• Animal incident, Hawk Lane, 9:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Stagecoach Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Livestock Loose, West 15th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Dog bite, Holloway Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Lee T. Jackson, 32, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with emergency call, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Necia R. Kacmar, 31, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Trey D. Stinnette, 36, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brandon M. Wadlow, 23, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 7