SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Smoke detector check, 50 sunrise lane, 10:24 a.m.

• Animal rescue, 500 block Jackson Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 13 Lane Lane, 1:48 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 3:45 a.m.

• 911 hang up, East Second Street, 4:50 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 8:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:14 a.m.

• Fraud, East 9th Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pond Drive, 10:25 a.m.

• Fraud, West Burkitt Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Warrant service, Spaulding Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bryant Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Water Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Yonkee Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, De Smet Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Fifth Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, Jackson Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Fight, West Alger Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Sheridan area, 6:50 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Burkitt Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, exit 14, Ranchester, 8:19 a.m.

• Animal incident, Hawk Lane, 9:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Stagecoach Drive, 11:04 a.m.

• Livestock Loose, West 15th Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Dog bite, Holloway Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Lee T. Jackson, 32, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with emergency call, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Necia R. Kacmar, 31, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Trey D. Stinnette, 36, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon M. Wadlow, 23, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3

Number of releases for Thursday: 7

