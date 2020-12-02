SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Country Estates Drive, 4:42 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:55 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Country Estates, 1:42 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Hill Pond Drive, 3:23 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Threat, Avoca Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Monte Vista Street, 7:20 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Long Drive, 7:44 a.m.
• Road hazard, North Gould Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 10:26 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Woodwind Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Stonegate Drive, 12:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.
• Bad check, Wyoming Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Hill Pond Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Second West Parkway, 3:48 p.m.
• Fraud, Frackleton Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 6:37 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 8:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 10:44 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Medical, Country Estates Drive, 4:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Lane, 3:41 p.m.
• Fire alarm, Trapper Road, Banner, 8:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker .9, Story, 9:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Interstate-90, exit 20, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 0
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4