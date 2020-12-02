Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Country Estates Drive, 4:42 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:55 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Country Estates, 1:42 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 8:41 a.m.

• Medical, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Hill Pond Drive, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:20 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Threat, Avoca Avenue, 12:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Monte Vista Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Long Drive, 7:44 a.m.

• Road hazard, North Gould Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 10:26 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Woodwind Drive, 10:52 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Stonegate Drive, 12:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.

• Bad check, Wyoming Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Damaged property, Victoria Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Hill Pond Drive, 2:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Second West Parkway, 3:48 p.m.

• Fraud, Frackleton Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 6:37 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 10:44 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 11:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Medical, Country Estates Drive, 4:41 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Lane, 3:41 p.m.

• Fire alarm, Trapper Road, Banner, 8:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker .9, Story, 9:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate-90, exit 20, 9:58 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 0

Number of releases for Tuesday: 4

