SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 3:41 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block South Main Street, 6:00 p.m.
Sunday
• Arcing power lines, 700 block Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 900 block Airport Road, 4:12 p.m.
Sunday
• Grass fire, Pierce Road, 2:08 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, West Burkitt Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
• Civil standby, East Ridge Road, 7:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 11:12 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 1:24 p.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Avenue, 3 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Delphi Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Minor in possession, East Loucks Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• DUI, South Thurmond Street, 10:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Gladstone Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Delphi Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crook Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Stadium Drive, 4:16 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Wyoming Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Victoria Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lookout Point Drive, 9:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Driving without interlock device, East Works Street, 9:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, 11th Street, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Alger Street, 1:26 a.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 6:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:29 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, Seventh Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 10:58 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Harassment, Warren Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Loucks Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Crook Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, East Burkitt Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Long Drive, 2:44 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Whitney Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Stadium Drive, 4:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 5:16 p.m.
• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Runaway, Demple Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Burkitt Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, 10:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 11:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Metz Road, 7:37 a.m.
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road and Big Goose Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Taylor Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Domestic, Sherri View Drive, 7:38 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:37 p.m.
• Death investigation, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335 and Landon Lane, 1:26 p.m.
• Medical, Airport Road, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 56, Arvada, 5:29 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 7.5, Parkman, 6:49 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 32, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, Highway 87, 12:23 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:03 a.m.
• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 12:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Grant E. Ashcraft, 32, Sheridan DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Miguel A. Zapata-Torres, 27, Sheridan, DUI, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Rodney L. Walker, 64, Gillette, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Mallori L. Shakespeare, 24, Sheridan, DUI, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 38