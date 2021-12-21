Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:24 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Open door, Frackleton Street, 3:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:24 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Old Course Way, 8:44 a.m.

• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Loucks Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 11:11 a.m.

• Accident, South Tschirgi Street, 12:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 2:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Animal incident, Broadway Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Loucks Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Assault in progress, Avoca Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Creekside Lane, 4:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 5:34 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Werco Avenue, 7:45 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Threats cold, Kennedy Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Death investigation, Upper Road, 1:46 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 78, Wolf, 7:12 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 10:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, Johnson Lane, 1:49 p.m.

• Warrant service, Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 8:04 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• David A. Lamers, 39, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Phoebe T. Lathrop, 32, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 6

