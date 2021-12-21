SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 5:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Open door, Frackleton Street, 3:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Old Course Way, 8:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Loucks Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 11:11 a.m.
• Accident, South Tschirgi Street, 12:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Avoca Place, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal incident, Broadway Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Loucks Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Avoca Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Medical, Main Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Creekside Lane, 4:13 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 5:34 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Werco Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Threats cold, Kennedy Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Death investigation, Upper Road, 1:46 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 78, Wolf, 7:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 10:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Johnson Lane, 1:49 p.m.
• Warrant service, Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 8:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• David A. Lamers, 39, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Phoebe T. Lathrop, 32, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 6