SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 4:36 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Alger Street, 10:25 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sheridan area, 1:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Missing person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 2:56 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Works Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kendrick Park, 4:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 4:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 7:23 p.m.
• Follow up, West Timberline Drive, 8:40 p.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Runaway, South Carlin Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Warrant service, Beaver Creek Road, 11:28 a.m.
• Battery, Lane Lane, 4:25 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:12 p.m.
• Threats, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 9:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Brent S. Carpenter III, 28, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Timothy L. Cerepanya, 44, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct loud noise, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• John D. Diaz, 71, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua C. Lascano, 28, Rawlings, felony theft, possession controlled substance without prescription, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan J. Nield, 31, Dayton, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 5
Number of releases for Monday: 2