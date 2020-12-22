Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 4:36 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 2:17 a.m.

• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Removal of subject, West Alger Street, 10:25 a.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Delphi Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Damaged property, Sheridan area, 1:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Hit and run, Main Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Missing person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 2:56 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Works Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kendrick Park, 4:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park, 4:39 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 7:23 p.m.

• Follow up, West Timberline Drive, 8:40 p.m.

• DUI, Lewis Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Runaway, South Carlin Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Warrant service, Beaver Creek Road, 11:28 a.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 4:25 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:12 p.m.

• Threats, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 9:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Brent S. Carpenter III, 28, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy L. Cerepanya, 44, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct loud noise, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• John D. Diaz, 71, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua C. Lascano, 28, Rawlings, felony theft, possession controlled substance without prescription, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jonathan J. Nield, 31, Dayton, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 5

Number of releases for Monday: 2

