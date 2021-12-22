SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Werco Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 1:18 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Death investigation, Ponderosa Drive, 2:29 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:44 a.m.
• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Brundage Lane, 7:52 a.m.
• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Family dispute, South Carlin Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, Highland Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, Brock Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Found property, Gould Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 12:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Whitney Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Domestic, North Gould Street, 8 p.m.
• Domestic, East Eighth Street, 10:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 12:13 a.m.
• Runaway, Paradise Drive, 1:17 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mallard Road, 2:39 a.m.
• Assist agency, Carlin Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Warrant service, Brundage Lane, 3:38 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Five Mile Road, Ranchester, 5:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Smith Street, Dayton, 6:54 p.m.
• Fireworks, 13th Street, 7:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Judson A. barney, 35, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, (x2) failure to appear warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Mathew R. Bohannon, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joleen M. Boos, 35, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Chase D. Gysel, 32, Sheridan, (x2) failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ronnie L. Holliman, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ronnie L. Holliman, 39, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hillary C. Long, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean T. O'Leary, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 9
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4