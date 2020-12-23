SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Cedar Avenue, 5:33 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Broadway Street, 11:29 a.m.
• RMA assist (cancelled), 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:52 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Broadway Street, 5:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Structure fire, Beaty Spur Lane, 1:12 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, 3:06 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 6:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 7:47 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Burton Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Animal injured, Dome Drive, 9:46 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Littering, Thurmond Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Water Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Fifth Street underpass, 1:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Accident, Gladstone Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Townhouse Plaza, 4:52 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and South Sheridan, 8:47 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, East Brundage Lane, 9:47 p.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 10 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Medical, Landon Lane, 6:58 a.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:55 a.m.
• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane and Sugarland Drive, 12:44 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Main Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:44 p.m.
• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 6:31 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 2, Clearmont, 8:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Charles R. Gillespie, 45, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Duane H. Myers, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2