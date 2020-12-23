Sheriff's Office stock

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Cedar Avenue, 5:33 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Broadway Street, 11:29 a.m.

• RMA assist (cancelled), 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:52 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Broadway Street, 5:33 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Beaty Spur Lane, 1:12 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, 3:06 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 6:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Scott Street, 7:02 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:28 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Whitney Way, 7:47 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Burton Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Animal injured, Dome Drive, 9:46 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Littering, Thurmond Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:23 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Water Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Fifth Street underpass, 1:39 p.m.

• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Accident, Gladstone Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Townhouse Plaza, 4:52 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and South Sheridan, 8:47 p.m.

• Citizen flag down, East Brundage Lane, 9:47 p.m.

• DUI, Lewis Street, 10 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Medical, Landon Lane, 6:58 a.m.

• DUI, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 10:28 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 11:55 a.m.

• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane and Sugarland Drive, 12:44 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Main Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:44 p.m.

• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 6:31 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 2, Clearmont, 8:06 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Charles R. Gillespie, 45, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Duane H. Myers, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you