SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:42 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block Kooi Street, 6:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Brooks Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
• Theft in progress, East Brundage Lane, 10:01 a.m.
• Cat violation, East Eighth Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, East First Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Works Street, 11:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:54 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 1!:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 1 p.m.
• Fraud, Meadowlark Lane, 1:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Vicious dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:18 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Dunnuck Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Animal found, 11th Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Gould Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main street, 6:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Lewis Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West 12th Street, 10:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue and Aspen Grove Drive, 5:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 8:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Justin D. Janes, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mariah A. Snook, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 7