SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 800 block Broadway Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 9:57 a.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Burkitt Street, 12:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bluebird Lane, 3:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 4:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Drug other, Parker Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Accident, Whittier Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Works Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Jefferson Street, 10:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Attempt to locate, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:36 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Bird Farm Road, 7:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 7:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Arlan J. Lassen, 32, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Casey J. Olson, 23, Sheridan, driver's license required, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Alan I. Roberts, 33, Missoula, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2