SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:59 a.m.
Friday
• Vehicle fire, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 10:59 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800 block Victoria Street, 3:15 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 7:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Victoria Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm/water flow, 1100 block High Tech Drive, 5:06 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 30, 2:49 p.m.
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Jackknifed semi, I-90 westbound, mile marker 26, 9:08 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Court, 8:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, Brock Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 11:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Blue Sky Court, 2:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Thurmond Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Thurmond Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Olympus Drive, 5:35 p.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Parker Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Parker Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
Friday
• Vehicle fire, Coffeen Avenue, 12:23 a.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 2:02 a.m.
• Death investigation, Mydland Road, 6:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 10:22 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 12:10 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Burkitt Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 4:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 3:51 a.m.
• Medical, West Works Street, 6:08 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Bowman Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
• Open door, West Burkitt Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Burkitt Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 1:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 2:55 p.m.
• 911 hang-up, Gladstone Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Barking dog, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:19 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Delphi Avenue, 7:05 p.m.
• Death investigation, Big Horn Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Driving without interlock, Sheridan area, 10:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 2:02 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 10:37 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 westbound, mile marker 30, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal incident, 17th Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 8:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Lower Hideaway Lane, 10:57 p.m.
Friday
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 7:40 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 10:52 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 11:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
• Accident, Black Mountain Drive and Kelly Lane, Dayton, 6:21 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, exit 25 off-ramp, 9:04 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holloway Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Prairie Hills Lane, Banner, 6:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:06 p.m.
Sunday
• Burglary, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 11:43 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, mile marker 3, 3:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Bulldogger Drive, Parkman, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Emily M. Alley, 35, Sheridan, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 22, Sheridan, criminal entry, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mariah A. Snook, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Friday
• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, criminal trespass, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cahill Nettles, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathan D. Poole, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trent Satterthwait, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Clarinda G. Iron, 46, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Joel R. Salcido, 29, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, possession of paraphenalia, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48