SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block North Custer Street, 11:45 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Traffic control, Wyoming Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
• Agency assist, Grinnell Plaza, 9:04 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Canfield Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 11:47 a.m.
• Animal found, Holloway Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Cold theft, Summit Court, 12:27 p.m.
• Drugs, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Hit and run, Brooks Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Agency assist, Pima Drive, 5:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 6:42 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 7:34 p.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Sheriff's office assist, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Message, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, Hersey Road, Parkman, 8:45 a.m.
• Hit and run, Spur Lane, Parkman, 8:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Brookside Place, Dayton, 9:56 a.m.
• Drug possession, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 11:04 a.m.
• Family dispute, Holmes Ave., 2:56 p.m.
• Animal found, Buffalo Run Drive, Banner, 2:59 p.m.
• Assault, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Wallace F. Haas, 63, Sheridan, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Josiah D. Harvath, 32, place of residence not provided, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob P. Willson, 27, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48