SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 400 block North Custer Street, 11:45 a.m. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Traffic control, Wyoming Avenue, 1:01 a.m.

• Agency assist, Grinnell Plaza, 9:04 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m. 

• Civil dispute, Canfield Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 11:47 a.m.

• Animal found, Holloway Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Cold theft, Summit Court, 12:27 p.m.

• Drugs, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, Brooks Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:07 p.m.

• Dispute, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Agency assist, Pima Drive, 5:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 6:42 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Brundage Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 7:34 p.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 9:18 p.m.

• Sheriff's office assist, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Message, East Brundage Lane, 10:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Hersey Road, Parkman, 8:45 a.m.

• Hit and run, Spur Lane, Parkman, 8:57 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Brookside Place, Dayton, 9:56 a.m.

• Drug possession, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 11:04 a.m.

• Family dispute, Holmes Ave., 2:56 p.m.

• Animal found, Buffalo Run Drive, Banner, 2:59 p.m.

• Assault, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Wallace F. Haas, 63, Sheridan, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Josiah D. Harvath, 32, place of residence not provided, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob P. Willson, 27, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48

