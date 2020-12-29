SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Big Goose Road, 7:26 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 5:32 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Probation violation, Sheridan area, 9:13 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Water Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Custer Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 12:12 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, A Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Harassment, Smith Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Laclede Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Threats cold, Grinnell Plaza, 2:59 p.m.
• Elder abuse, West Loucks Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Sixth Avenue East, 3:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:45 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Aspen Trail, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Medical, Clear Creek Road, Clearmont, 10:08 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Leopard Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Main Street, 11:25 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crooked Street, Banner, 4:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Story, 5:59 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23 on-ramp, 6:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane and Sheridan Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, felonious restraint, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Carrissa J. Bender, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gary D. Prill, 49, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 3