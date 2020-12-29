Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Big Goose Road, 7:26 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue, 5:32 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Probation violation, Sheridan area, 9:13 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Water Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Trespass cold, North Custer Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 12:12 p.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Hit and run, A Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Harassment, Smith Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Laclede Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Threats cold, Grinnell Plaza, 2:59 p.m.

• Elder abuse, West Loucks Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal found, Sixth Avenue East, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:45 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 7:53 p.m.

• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Aspen Trail, 11:30 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, Clear Creek Road, Clearmont, 10:08 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Leopard Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Crooked Street, Banner, 4:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Story, 5:59 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 23 on-ramp, 6:05 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane and Sheridan Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Monday

•  Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, felonious restraint, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Carrissa J. Bender, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gary D. Prill, 49, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 40

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 3

