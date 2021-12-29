SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Ruptured gas line, 2200 block Little Horn Drive, 10:47 a.m.
• Accident, 1100 block Mydland Road, 8:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Assault with deadly weapon, Mydland Road, 3:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 3:42 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:47 a.m.
• Open door, South Main Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Seventh Street, 11:06 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Accident, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Animal found, Harrison Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Circle Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 4:11 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Bar check, West Brundage Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road, 8:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Colorado Street, 11:4 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Records only, West 12th Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Assault with deadly weapon, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 9:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Loucks Street, Banner, 11:01 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 9:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Talon Dalin, 19, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Emily A. Marts, 2, Banner, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leo C. VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2