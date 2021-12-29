Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Ruptured gas line, 2200 block Little Horn Drive, 10:47 a.m.

• Accident, 1100 block Mydland Road, 8:56 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Assault with deadly weapon, Mydland Road, 3:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 3:42 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Open door, South Main Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Accident, West 13th Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Seventh Street, 11:06 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Accident, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

• Animal found, Harrison Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Circle Drive, 1:59 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 4:11 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 6:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Bar check, West Brundage Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.

• DUI, Mydland Road, 8:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:50 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Colorado Street, 11:4 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Records only, West 12th Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Assault with deadly weapon, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 9:50 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Loucks Street, Banner, 11:01 a.m.

• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 9:50 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Talon Dalin, 19, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Emily A. Marts, 2, Banner, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Leo C. VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

