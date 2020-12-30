SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
• Medical, Riverton, 8:04 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 8:51 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 9:35 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Omarr Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Medical, North Piney Road, 2:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Murphy Gulch Road, 4:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Lewis Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Medical, North Piney Road, 6:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Missing person, Bellevue Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Animal found, Valley View Drive, 9:22 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, College Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Amanda Lane, 1:51 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Careless driver, Brooks Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Barking dog, Circle Three Drive, 5:37 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Missing person, Airport Road, 9:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 10:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, West Halbert, Ranchester, 3:43 a.m.
• Theft cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:43 am.
• Fraud, Weeping Willow Lane, 12:18 p.m.
• Bigamy, Sheridan area, 3:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Airport Road, 9:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Thaddeus R. Duffy, 37, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3