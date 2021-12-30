SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:52 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Big Goose Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:?09 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Strahan Parkway, 1:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage lane, 5:38 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:44 a.m.
• Medical, Broadway Street, 9:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Tenth Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 12:35 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Montana Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 2:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• Accident, Poplar Trail, 2:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Alger Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, Canfield Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Cedar Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 5:37 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:55 a.m.
• Accident, Bird Farm Road, mile marker .2, 11:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Lost property, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 5:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 6:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Brundage lane, 8:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Casey J. Childers, 39, Casper, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shantel L. Edlund, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian M. Kelly, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Zachary J. Montgomery, 32, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 47, Sheridan, DUI, interference with an officer, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason P. Taylor, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Leo C. VanBuskirk, 23, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the Wednesday: 7
Number of releases for the Wednesday: 3