SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 4:04 a.m.
• Chemical identification, 65 Golf Coarse Road, 8:10 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block Omarr Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Wednesday
• Technical rescue, 100 block Acme Road, 3:36 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 1:05 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, West Colorado Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 8:53 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Bellevue Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
• Accident, East Whitney Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12 p.m
• Liquor furnishing to minor, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Liquor furnishing to minor, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Fraud, South Custer Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Liquor furnishing to minor, North Main Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Liquor furnishing to minor, Broadway Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 5:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South main Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 6:46 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Little Tongue Drive, Dayton, 7:18 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Acme Road, Ranchester, 3:36 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Acme Road, Ranchester, 4:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kooi Street, 10:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Connie R. Taylor, 63, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Solomon R. Tegenu, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, drug court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0