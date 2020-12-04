SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block Kittering Road, 1:55 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Spaulding Street, 2:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:14 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Halbert Street, 3:10 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block West Works Street, 4:31 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Lewis Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wondra Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Loucks Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block West Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Slater Creek Lane, 3:50 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 3:53 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:47 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:50 p.m.
Thursday
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 8:42 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gillette Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Fire drill, Long Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Lost property, Shoshone street, 10:13 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 9:44 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Michael Drive, 10:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 1:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Found property, North Custer Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Road, 2:10 p.m.
• Medical, Spaulding Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Carlin Street, 2:41 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 3:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, North Main Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Removal of subject, College Meadow Drive, 8:55 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Linden Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Fraud, South Linden Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 6:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Death investigation, Coutant Creek Road, 10:47 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 20, 11:05 a.m.
• Theft cold, Weare Street, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:30 p.m.
• Civil, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Laurie E. Gausvik, 58, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 0