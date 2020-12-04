Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 50 block Kittering Road, 1:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block Spaulding Street, 2:20 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:14 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Halbert Street, 3:10 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block West Works Street, 4:31 a.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Lewis Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Wondra Avenue, 9:23 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block East Loucks Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block West Fifth Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Slater Creek Lane, 3:50 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Pinyon Place, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:50 p.m.

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 8:42 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gillette Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Fire drill, Long Drive, 9:44 a.m.

• Lost property, Shoshone street, 10:13 a.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 9:44 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Michael Drive, 10:46 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:57 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 1:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lewis Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Found property, North Custer Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Fraud, North Heights Road, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, Spaulding Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Carlin Street, 2:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 3:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, Parker Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Disturbing the peace, North Main Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Removal of subject, College Meadow Drive, 8:55 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, South Linden Avenue, 11:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Fraud, South Linden Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 6:16 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Death investigation, Coutant Creek Road, 10:47 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 20, 11:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, Weare Street, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:30 p.m.

• Civil, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:47 p.m. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Laurie E. Gausvik, 58, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2

Number of releases for Thursday: 0

