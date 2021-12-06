SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Airport Road, 3:06 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Holloway Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 700 block Clark Circle, 8:42 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Semi-truck fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, 6:10 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Sex battery cold, South Tschirgi Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 8:20 a.m.
• Fraud, Emerson Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burrows Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Connor Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Zoning violation, Sherman Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Theft cold, Yonkee Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Simple assault, Long Drive, 1:11 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Phone harassment, South Thurmond Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Gould Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Meridian Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 5:36 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Loucks Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 7:27 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Warrant service, Gould Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 1:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugar View Drive, 1:50 a.m.
• Noise complaint, East Brundage lane, 2:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 11:04 a.m.
• Family dispute, Lewis Street, 11:46 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Found property, South Gould Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 1:24 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Tschirgi Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Domestic, Sumner Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Bellevue Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Montana Street, 10:39 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Bender Lane, 2:34 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Clark Circle, 8:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Colonial Drive, 9:19 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Lane, 12:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 12:19 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 1:38 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 3:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 4:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Falcon Ridge Drive, 7:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 11:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious person, Holloway Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
• Fraud, Coutant Creek Road, 9:07 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 8, 12:35 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fort Road, 4:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, Brinton Road, 9:48 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sawyers Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:12 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road and Wolf Creek Road, 6:57 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 39, Banner, 10:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eagle Drive and Decker Road, 4:36 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 6:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Donald L. Brower, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Dylan G. Keim, 26, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John W. Loving, 72, no address reported, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Sara A. Morency, 36, Buffalo, custody on warrant or incident, district court, no arrested agency reported
• Ethan J. Thomas, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jerome J. Addison, 50, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kathleen J. Boden, 66, Laurel, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Brenden J. Chivers, 25, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 52