SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Olympus Drive, 6:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Verbal domestic, Parker Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 1:19 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
• Stalking, South Carlin Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Burton Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Domestic, Martin Avenue, 8:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 11:57 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gabrielle Court, 12:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gabrielle Court, 12:37 p.m.
• Stalking cold, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 3:28 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Records only, Lincoln Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 6:24 p.m.
• Threats cold, Terra Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 7:35 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 7:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Canby Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Yonkee Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Michael Drive, 10:05 p.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Domestic, Dayton area, 1:25 a.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:05 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:11 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fifth Street and Spaulding Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Harassment, Chinook Drive, 10:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 1:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Maxine Place, 5:57 p.m.
• Fight, Big Goose Road and Lane Lane, 7:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beckton Street, Dayton, 10:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Olive Crooked Arm, 38, Lawrence, Kansas, (x3) Assault/battery - aggravated warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Payton O. Garner, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stephanie Henderson-Bryant, 35, Lawrence, Kansas, contempt of court/bench warrant, unauthorized use of automobile, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Melvin J. Krenzelok, 79, Sheridan, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan J. Miller, 37, Sheridan, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 46, Sheridan, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cassandra A. Russell, 23, Sheridan, arrest on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.