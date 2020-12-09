SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 1:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Meadowlark Lane, 7:22 a.m.
• Accident, North Scott Street and East Brundage Street, 1:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:19 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Big Goose Road, 9:41 a.m.
• Accident, Decker Highway, 10:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, White Tail Lane, 1:00 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block East Brundage Lane, 9 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Smith Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Idaho Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 5:39 p.m.
• Medical, 2400 block Town House Place, 6:08 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Brock Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
Tuesday
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 4:55 a.m.
• Medical, Meadowlark Lane, 7:18 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 11th Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Third Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 10:14 a.m.
• Assist agency, Decker Road, 11:02 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 11:22 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 1:07 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Brundage Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Runaway, Fleming Boulevard, 2:06 p.m.
• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 2:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 2:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Evidence disposition, West 12th Street, 3:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Animal bite, West Fifth Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 10:53 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Sixth Street, 11:44 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Highway 335, 12:12 a.m.
• Death investigation, Jack Drive, 7:29 a.m.
• Agency assist, Highway 338 and Highway 339, 10:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 3:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:36 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Piney Road, Story, 8:54 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 10.5, 9:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Heather L. Mullinix, 39, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/pill or capsule, possession controlled substance/LSD, possession controlled substance/plant form, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sterling T. Purcell, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brittany B. Hardy, 26, Gillette, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3