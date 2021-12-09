Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Fire in light fixture, 1400 block Odell Court, 9:12 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:28 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block South Scott Street, 8:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:42 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time;.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 7:05 a.m.

• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:12 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Birch Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Fox Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 10:46 a.m.

• Cat violation, NB Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Child abuse, Avoca Place, 12:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:12 p.m.

• Snow removal, Frank Street, 12:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Snow removal, Frank Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Snow removal, Frank Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Domestic, Marion Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 1:19 p.m.

• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 1:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 2:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Fraud, South Gould Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• Accident, King Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Forgery, North Gould Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Trespass warning, East Ridge Road, 4:30 p.m.

• Cat violation, Spaulding Street, 4:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Barking dog, Meridian Street, 5:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Whitney Way, 6:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Ninth Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Spaulding Street, 6:48 p.m.

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 8:11 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Long Drive, 9:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Mathew J. Jojola, 34, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel L. Nunes, 39,. Gillette, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, DUI, driving without interlock device,

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 42

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

