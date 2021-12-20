SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 12:22 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:01 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 800 block South Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Fuel spill, 500 block East Fifth Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Sheridan Police Department assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Medical assist, Metz Road, 12:51 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 12:22 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, Arvada, 11:42 a.m.
• Animal incident, Woodland Park Road and Highway 332, 1:53 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 6:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street and East Third Avenue, Dayton, 8:35 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 8:39 p.m.
Saturday
• Threats cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:10 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist WHP, West 13th Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 10:01 a.m.
• Fraud, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• William J. BigHawk, 34, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lyndi S. Crippen, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Gini M. Demontiney, 37, Wyola, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Patrick J. Murphy, 60, Westminster, Colorado, DUI, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gilford B. SeesTheGround, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Dustin E. Vincent, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jacob A. Cousineau, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, reckless endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kristina L. Slagle, 25, Casper, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darrin L. Stine, 55, Sheridan, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Mariah A. Snook, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: not reported.