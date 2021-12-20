Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 25, 12:22 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:01 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 800 block South Main Street, 3:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Fuel spill, 500 block East Fifth Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Sheridan Police Department assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 6:48 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday - Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Medical assist, Metz Road, 12:51 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 12:22 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Arvada-Davis Road, Arvada, 11:42 a.m.

• Animal incident, Woodland Park Road and Highway 332, 1:53 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 6:42 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street and East Third Avenue, Dayton, 8:35 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 8:39 p.m.

Saturday

• Threats cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist WHP, West 13th Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 10:01 a.m.

• Fraud, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road and West 17th Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• William J. BigHawk, 34, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lyndi S. Crippen, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Gini M. Demontiney, 37, Wyola, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Patrick J. Murphy, 60, Westminster, Colorado, DUI, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gilford B. SeesTheGround, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Dustin E. Vincent, 48, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jacob A. Cousineau, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, reckless endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kristina L. Slagle, 25, Casper, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Darrin L. Stine, 55, Sheridan, speeding, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Mariah A. Snook, 42, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: not reported.

