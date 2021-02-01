SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block South Main Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Connor Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Possible fire, 1000 block Illinois Street, 8:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Dee Drive, 9:58 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 8:42 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Mental subject, Sheridan Avenue, 1:28 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 7 a.m.
• Drug activity, Omarr Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sugarland Drive, 7:59 a.m.
• Damaged property, Circle Three Drive, 8:12 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Civil standby, Hill Pond Drive, 9:50 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Animal dead, South Main Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Main Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Accident, Industrial Drive, 11:55 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Kittering Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal dead, Sheridan area, 1:06 p.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 2:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gabrielle Court, 3:03 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to minor, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:08 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Station, 7:42 p.m.
• Warrant service, Parker Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Marion Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Domestic, Sixth Avenue East, 1:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
• DUI, North Custer Street, 2:34 a.m.
• Disturbing the peace, North Linden Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 10:50 a.m.
• Drug other, South Carrington Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Vale Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Reckless driver, West Loucks Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Warren Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Alger Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Fraud, Warren Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:54 p.m.
• Animal found, North Jefferson Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, Holmes Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 1:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 2:58 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 3:23 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 11:08 a.m.
• Accident, Industrial Road, 1:23 p.m.
• Animal found, Martin Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:52 p.m.
• Fraud, Omarr Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 3:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Domestic, South Custer Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 7:45 p.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
• DUI, Gould Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Death notification, Grinnell Plaza, 11:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 12:10 p.m.
• Agency assist, Kittering Road, 12:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 87, 4:26 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen assist, Interstate 90, mile marker 16, 7:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, Highway 335, Big Horn, 1:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 5:06 p.m.
• Prowler, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:41 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 12:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Spur Road and Beatty Spur Lane, 2:58 p.m.
• Road hazard, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 4:24 p.m.
• Harassment, Willow Street, Big Horn, 4:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:09 p.m.
• Medical, Big Goose Road, 8:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:54 p.m.
• False reporting, West 13th Street, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Daniel A. Darlin, 46, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jade M. Fava, 32, Eugene, Oregon, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Wayne G. Hoff, 68, Ranchester, DUI - incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyle W. Wood, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Wilmer D. Day, 56, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kyler T. Heiling, 21, Ranchester, DUI, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Katherine J. Young, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Jason J. Bone, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 27, Sheridan, breach of peace, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robby A. Foster, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 53