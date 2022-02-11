SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Omarr Avenue and West 11th Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Medical, Omarr Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Montana Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Jackson Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Thurmond Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Dow Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 10th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Skeels Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Littering, Griffith Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 6:17 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Ninth Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Aspen Grove Drive, 6:58 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Joyriding, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Crescent Drive, 11:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:36 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Ethien L. Lamb, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, contempt of court/bench warrant, theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Israel Melvin, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 3