SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block North Carlin Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Natural gas leak, 400 block West Fifth Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 10:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Vehicle fire, 7000 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 50 block North Carlin Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:39 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Fire standby, Highway 87, mile marker 31, 5:36 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:20 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Death investigation, North Carlin Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 5:41 p.m.
• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 a.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:07 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Second West Parkway, 8:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street and Brooks Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street and North Main Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Animal found, Burton Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Fraud, Fourth Avenue East, 10:39 a.m.
• Animal welfare, 12th Street, 11:04 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Avon Street, 11:43 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Taylor Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 1 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Civil standby, East Seventh Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Kennedy Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:12 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Stalking cold, Kilbourne Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Accident, West Whitney Street and South Jefferson Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Traffic control, Woodworth Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Careless driver, West 11th Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Threats cold, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Eighth Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Follow up, Parker Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, West Brundage Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Threats cold, Fourth Avenue East, 5:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 7:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Motorist assist, Cessna Road and Upper Road, 8:27 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Kroe Lane and East Ridge Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Adkins Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Highway 87, mile marker 31, 5:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Nichole K. Patterson, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin D. Schaff, 23, Billings, Montana, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua J. Shaw, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4
Number of releases for Thursday: 2