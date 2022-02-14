SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Dana Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 South Main Street, 9:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Omarr Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• RMA assist 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:31 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suicidal subject, West 12th Street, 12:58 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 3:57 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Sheridan area, 5:33 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 7:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, Dana Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Omarr Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Fraud, Cove Court, 1:23 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Grove Drive, 2:20 p.m.
• Family dispute, Kentucky Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Tenth Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Loucks Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, Dunnuck Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Family dispute, Kentucky Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 3:21 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 3:21 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Dunnuck Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Theft cold, Edwards Drive, 9:46 a.m.
• Public contact, West Fifth Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Accident, Nebraska Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Hillcrest Drive, 6:57 p.m.
• Simple assault, Broadway Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Threat, Sheridan area, 7:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 9:03 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 2:21 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, De Smet Avenue, 2:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Lane, 9:36 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 9:49 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Creekside Lane, 10:30 a.m.
• Cat trap, West Sixth Street, 11:23 a.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Montana Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Family dispute, Kentucky Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Domestic, East Nebraska Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Accident, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 11:05 a.m.
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 2:02 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:12 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 5:03 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 7:31 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 87, mile marker 32, Banner, 10:24 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, mile marker 28.5, 10:34 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Beaver Creek Road, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm, Aviation Drive, 6:12 a.m.
• Hit and run, Cottonwood Drive, 9:44 a.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 14A, Dayton, 4:16 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 3, Ranchester, 10:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Chinook Drive, 7:16 a.m.
• Alarm, Aviation Drive, 7:25 a.m.
• Fight, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bowman Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Justin D. Janes, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn McAvoy, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Cole M. Pietak, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel Rank, 19, Sheridan, interference with an officer, minor in possession alcohol (measurable concentration), pedestrian under influence, prohibited acts; penalties, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Joshua C. Anderson, 45, Deer Lodge, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Alisha Forni, 18, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Steven R. Johnson, 69, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Milton Siskin, 65, Sheridan, leave accident with another vehicle, DUI, following too close, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trevor C. Springsteen, 32, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 52