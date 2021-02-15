Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Kristi Lane, 4:03 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, Lane Lane, 5:21 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, Golf Course Road, 1:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Haul Truck Fire, Spring Creek Mine, 10:58 a.m.

• RMA assist, Upper Road, 7:49 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

JAIL

Today

• Reports unavailable at press time.

Tags

Recommended for you