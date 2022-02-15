SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Motor vehicle accident (no injuries), 900 block East Brundage Street, 7:28 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Driving under a suspended license, East Works Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Barking dog, West 8th Street, 7 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Fleming Boulevard, 7:03 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:35 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East 11th Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Agency assist, Lewis Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Damaged property, Delphi Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Cold theft, Lewis Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Cat trap, West 6th Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Cat trap follow up, West 6th Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:50 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Records, West 13th Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Animal injured, Paradise Park Road, 7:55 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:36 a.m.
• Cold theft, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 9:44 a.m.
• Cold theft, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 12:13 a.m.
• Fight, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 12:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Piney Road, Banner, 4:21 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Foothill Drive, 4:47 p.m.
• Animal injured, Highway 14, Ranchester, 7:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 8