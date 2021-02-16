SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:52 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:13 a.m.
• Hazmat identification, 200 block East Works Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 11:14 a.m.
• Illegal fire, 400 block Legacy Road, 8:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 6:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Dr, 9:04 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West Works Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 100 block West Fourth Street, 5:05 p.m.
Monday
• RMA assist, 500 block Park Street, 6:56 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 4:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, Brundage Lane, 6:02 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Snow removal, West Fifth Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Accident, Heald Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Horn Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 9:47 a.m.
• Animal trap, South Carrington Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Alarm, Lewis Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 11:56 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 12:46 p.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 2:29 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 3:26 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 3:29 p.m.
• Snow removal, South Brooks Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Snow removal, South Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Dome Loop and Whitney Way, 4:43 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, College Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Peno Road, 5:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Restraining order violation, Omarr Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 6:39 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Kingfisher Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 8:43 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 9:37 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Adair Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ninth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 10:41 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Accident, East Fourth Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Lewis Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Trespass cold, East Burkitt Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Customer shoplifter, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Barking dog, Jackson Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Open door, Wesco Court, 4:28 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Airport Road, 5:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Accident, Sparrow Hawk Road, 10:11 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, York Circle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday
• Alarm, South Main Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 1:04 a.m.
• Drug other, Pioneer Road, 1:09 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Custer Street, 3:35 a.m.
• Accident, Pond Drive, 6:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Accident, North Heights Drive, 9:23 a.m.
• Death investigation, West Works Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Kingfisher Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Marion Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Zuni Drive, 5 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Domestic, Poplar Trail, 8:50 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dana Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Brundage Lane, 10:34 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 11:28 p.m.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Crook Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Civil standby, Meridian Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 10:30 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Loucks Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Domestic, Burton Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, 11th Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Whitney Way, 5:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Hit and run, Bellevue Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Linden Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 0, 7:50 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane and East Ridge Road, 10:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:34 p.m.
• Accident, Piper Road and Upper Road, 3:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Peno Road, 5:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:42 p.m.
• Pursuit eluding, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 10:54 p.m,
Saturday
• Assist agency, Golf Course Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Accident, Keebler Lane, 2:25 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 2:51 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Wyarno Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Traffic accident, Weare Street and Hardin Street, Ranchester, 5:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Kruse Creek Road and Stage Route, 10:19 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 2, 10:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, exit 37 on-ramp and Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 5:06 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 19, Ranchester, 4:27 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Country Estates Drive, 5:52 p.m.
• Death investigation, Upper Road, 7:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage lane, 11:31 p.m.
Monday
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4, 10:07 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:21 a.m.
• False reporting, Country Estates Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:35 p.m.
• Hit and run, Canvasback Road, 2:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Meade Creek Road and Highway 87, 4:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Water Street, Dayton, 8:41 p.m.
• Court/violation, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 9:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jade Roundstone, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David C. Wasson, 26, Billings, Montana, driving under suspension, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Kiara R. Donaldson, 21, Rozet, possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kendra R. Shaffer, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Antonia R. Anderson, New Mexico, Battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua F. Wall, 32, Sheridan, felony strangulation, interference with emergency calls, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Brandi A. Davitt, Roundup, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel J. Miller, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 1