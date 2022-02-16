Sheriff's Office stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m. 

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 3:28 a.m. 

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:06 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:07 a.m. 

• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 10:27 a.m. 

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Fox Street, 11:26 a.m.

• Minor in possession of tobacco, Long Drive, 11:27 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m. 

• Suspicious person, Park Drive, 12:52 p.m. 

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Theft, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Montana Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Agency assist, Long Drive, 2:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Canby Street, 2:53 p.m. 

• Stalking, Creekside Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Fraud, East Burkitt Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, East Second Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Stalking, West Loucks Street, 7:10 p.m. 

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 7:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, West Whitney Street, 9:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 335, 10:22 a.m.

• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Agency assist, East Second Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 9:03 p.m. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Gabriel Beasley, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gary Blackburn, 36, unlawful contact, simple assault and interference with a police officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Levi Eipert, 42, Aberdeen, Wash., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

