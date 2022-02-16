SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 3:28 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 10:49 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fox Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Long Drive, 11:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Park Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 1 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Theft, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Montana Street, 1:48 a.m.
• Agency assist, Long Drive, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Canby Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Stalking, Creekside Lane, 3:23 p.m.
• Fraud, East Burkitt Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, East Second Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
• Stalking, West Loucks Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Whitney Street, 9:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 335, 10:22 a.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Agency assist, East Second Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 9:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Gabriel Beasley, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gary Blackburn, 36, unlawful contact, simple assault and interference with a police officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Levi Eipert, 42, Aberdeen, Wash., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, possession of controlled substance in plant form less than 3 ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2