SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Meadowlark Lane, 3:24 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 11:53 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:56 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Champion Drive, 7:26 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Brundage Lane, 8:26 a.m.

• Battery cold, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ridge Road, 10:31 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Brundage Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland road, 6:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Civil standby, Parker Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

• DUI, Mydland Road, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 10:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Shots, South Second Street, Big Horn, 1:30 a.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 78, Wolf, 10:33 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Woodland Park Road, 4:19 p.m.

• Accident, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 4:45 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Lane, 4:46 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 7:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• DUI, Mydland Road, 10:18 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Gerald S. Dobson, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kevin L. Jacobs, 40, Sheridan, violation of FV protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Casey J. Olson, 24, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David C. Wasson, 26, Billings, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 7

