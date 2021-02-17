SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Meadowlark Lane, 3:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 11:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 6:56 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Champion Drive, 7:26 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Brundage Lane, 8:26 a.m.
• Battery cold, North Main Street, 8:50 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Ridge Road, 10:31 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Snow removal, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Snow removal, East Brundage Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland road, 6:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Civil standby, Parker Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road, 10:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Airport Road, 10:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Shots, South Second Street, Big Horn, 1:30 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 78, Wolf, 10:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Woodland Park Road, 4:19 p.m.
• Accident, Passaic Road, Clearmont, 4:45 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Lane, 4:46 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 7:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road, 10:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Gerald S. Dobson, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin L. Jacobs, 40, Sheridan, violation of FV protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Casey J. Olson, 24, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David C. Wasson, 26, Billings, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 7