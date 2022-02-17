SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Person stuck in an elevator, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 5:02 a.m.
• Snow removal, North Heights Drive, 6:17 a.m.
• Snow removal, Michael Drive, 7:28 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Snow removal, South Mountain View Drive, 8:14 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 8:31 a.m.
• Public contact, Dry Ranch Road, 9:12 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Carlin Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Cat violation, Wyoming Avenue, 11:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, Works Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 12:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• ALICE Drill, Long Drive, 1:24 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Tenth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 3:36 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Road hazard, Loucks Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Domestic, East Montana Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Harassment, Clarendon Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Family dispute, Gladstone Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 7:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Civil, Cottage Grove, Banner, 9:29 a.m.
• Accident, Centennial Lane, 11:40 a.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road and Fox Trotter Lane, 12:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 4:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street and North Main Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Railway Street, Ranchester, 7 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher M. Haenel, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Matthew J. Jojola, 34, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Caleb G. morel, 25, Sheridan, (x3) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon N. Nesheim, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2