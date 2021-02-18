Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:40 p.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 1:53 p.m.

• Smoke detector install, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 2:32 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 2:58 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 5:54 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Brundage Lane, 7:25 a.m.

• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, South Main Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 9:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:32 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.

• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Snow removal, Aspen Grove Drive, 1:39 p.m.

• Accident, South Scott Street, 1:53 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Thurmond Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Snow removal, Mydland Road, 2:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Water Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Theft cold, Marion Court, 4:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 5:30 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Gladstone Street, 7:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sixth Street, 8:37 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 7:09 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Drug activity, Illinois Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 11:05 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road, mile marker 1.4, 12:44 p.m.

• Missing person, Red Grade Road, Story, 3:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 4:47 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 4:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 345 and Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:14 p.m.

• Elder abuse, Highway 193, Banner, 7:01 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 11:20 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Terry O. Johnson, 50, Quinton, Virginia, possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance/liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1

Number of releases for Wednesday: 4

Tags

Recommended for you