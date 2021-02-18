SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:40 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 1:53 p.m.
• Smoke detector install, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 2:32 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 2:58 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 5:54 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Brundage Lane, 7:25 a.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, South Main Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 9:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:32 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Snow removal, Aspen Grove Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Accident, South Scott Street, 1:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Thurmond Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Snow removal, Mydland Road, 2:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Water Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, Marion Court, 4:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Court, 5:30 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Gladstone Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sixth Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Drug activity, Illinois Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Domestic, Sheridan area, 11:05 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road, mile marker 1.4, 12:44 p.m.
• Missing person, Red Grade Road, Story, 3:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 4:47 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 4:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 345 and Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:14 p.m.
• Elder abuse, Highway 193, Banner, 7:01 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, Ranchester, 11:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Terry O. Johnson, 50, Quinton, Virginia, possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance/liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4