SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Primary medical call, 300 block North Custer Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 12:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Damaged property, Canfield Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Hit and run, Smith Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Snow removal, Val Vista Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Animal dead, Badger Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 2:30 p.m.
• Accident, Tenth Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sumner Street, 3:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 3:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Airport Road, 4:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Summit Drive, 5:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Accident, Davis Tee, 7:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Custer Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Dispute, South Linden Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Penrose lane, Banner, 8:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, Manawa Street, Arvada, 9:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Barker Road, Parkman, 10:16 a.m.
• Theft cold, Leopard Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:56 p.m.
• Larceny, East Brundage lane, 7:23 p.m.
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 7:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Cydnie C. Collier, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael J. Davis, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 3