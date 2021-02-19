SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 10:03 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 300 block East Third Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 1300 block Emerson Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block Brundage Lane, 9:45 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 2:56 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:32 p.m.
• Trauma, Sheridan area, 5:59 p.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block North Main Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:31 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 3:52 a.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 7:04 a.m.
• Snow removal, Fifth Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sixth Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Badger Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Holloway Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Snow removal, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Wenzell Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Carrington Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Burkitt Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Snow removal, Heartland Drive, 5:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 8:12 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Townhouse Place, 11:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 3:48 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 343, mile marker 2, Dayton, 8:18 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, mile marker 4.8, 9:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Box Cross Road, 9:44 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Betty Street, Ranchester, 1:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Lane, 4:21 p.m.
• Found property, Landon Lane, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 5:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Peralta Drive, Big Horn, 8:07 p.m.
• Information, Highway 14A, Dayton, 11:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Wynonna M. Watson, 26, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 5