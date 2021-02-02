SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:55 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Hit and run, Park Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:38 a.m.
• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 6:53 a.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sibley Circle, 9:46 a.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 9:53 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Animal dead, A Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Emerson Street, 1 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 1:09 p.m.
• Minor in possession, East 13th Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Animal injured, Heald Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Fraud, Minuteman Court, 3:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Kelly Drive, 4:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, Huntington Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Parker Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Domestic, Taylor Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Littering, Brundage Lane, 6:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Heartland Drive, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Strahan Parkway, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Livestock loose, Paradise Park Road, 5:43 a.m.
• DUI, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 8:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:47 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, West 13th Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 13th Street, 4:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Trevor K. Big Hair, 28, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI - incapable of driving, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Lois E. Davis, 50, Hulett, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amanda S. Donlon, 29, Banner, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michelle M. Fiedor, 57, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Buddy A. Hall, 34, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 4