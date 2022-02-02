SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Skeels Street, 5:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Riverside Street, 3:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
Total calls: 17
• 15 emergency calls
• 2 public assist/standby
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, 12:09 a.m.
• Medical, Avoca Court, 3:33 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West 11th Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Grinnell Plaza, 9:18 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sheridan area, 10:48 a.m.
• Fraud, Parker Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Stadium Drive, 11:27 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Sugarland Drive, 12:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Victoria Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 2:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Fraud, East Timberline Drive, 2:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:54 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Medical, Val Vista Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 5:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West 14th Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 9:09 a.m.
• Records only, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:15 p.m.
• Drug other, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 6:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Taxi Drive, 7:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whisper Lane, Ranchester, 7:43 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:40 p.m.
• Fraud, Owl Creek Road, 9:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Philip E. Bohnsack, 39, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn E. Chronister, 56, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Autumn D. Satterlee, 33, Sheridan, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Miguel C. Sosa, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Scott Spalding, 51, no address reported, violent disorderly conduct, out of county court, arrested by VAPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 0